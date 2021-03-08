Jules’ Bistro Debuts Strawberry Lemonade Kindness C.A.K.E.

Jules' Bistro is ushering in Spring with a new, scrumptious-sounding warm-weather cake for a cause.

We're a week into March, and Jules' Bistro in downtown St. Cloud has announced its latest C.A.K.E. flavor and partnership. C.A.K.E. stands for "Culinary Acts of Kindness Encouraged," and is the culinary campaign that sees Jules' Bistro partner with a local charity, organization or nonprofit to raise support. March's organization is the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central MN, and the cake is a Strawberry Lemonade Kindness Cake described as "tangy lemon curd and sweet strawberries nestled between decadent cake layers, covered in matcha and vanilla cream cheese frosting and playfully topped with dried lemon slices, lemoncello almonds, crushed dried strawberries and vanilla macarons with matcha buttercream."

Slices of the cake can be purchased for $20 with $13 of it going back to the Boys & Girls Club. Whole cakes can also be purchased for $136 ($83 going back to the Boys & Girls Club) and include two lemony rock candy sticks.

The Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota has helped hundreds of thousands of kids since 1974. A variety of programs and services promote and enhance the development of a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging and influence to boys and girls alike. Those program areas include education, the environment, health, the arts, careers, drug and alcohol prevention, leadership development, and athletics.

Jules' Bistro recently announced that they are once again open for indoor dining 11am-8pm Tuesday through Saturday. They also announced a number of upgrades to the facility and their service systems, including a new point of service system which will allow the team "to enter your order at the table with greater accuracy and efficiency;" ability to process credit card transactions more easily than ever, accept Google Pay and Apple Pay and offer "real reloadable, reusable gift cards;" better-than-ever decaf lattes, and a "well-tuned, well-oiled" kitchen freezer.

Follow Jules' Bistro on Facebook here and read more about the Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota here.