Jules’ Bistro Co-Owner Named Chambers Woman in Business Champion

ST. CLOUD -- The owner of a local downtown eatery is being honored by the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.

Jules' Bistro co-owner Donella Westphal was named the Woman in Business Champion as part of the chambers 2021 Small Business Awards.

Westphal bought the business back in 2017 after being an avid patron. She says it's an honored to be recognized among the many talented business women in St. Cloud.

I really feel St. Cloud is filled with an incredible network of women business owners. I feel very supported by that network and thrilled to be a part of it. It means a lot to me to be selected as a winner because the company that I keep is so extraordinary.

Westphal says she's thankful for her staff and loyal customers who have been vital to the success of the business, especially as they navigated through the pandemic.

A luncheon is schedule to honor the three business award winners on June 3rd at The Park Event Center.