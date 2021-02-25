Jules’ Bistro Has Your Vanilla Salted Caramel Macarons

MACARON CRAZE

You can never go wrong with the made from scratch baked goods you'll find at our local restaurants, and Jules' Bistro always finds fun, creative and delicious ways to catch our attention.

I stopped by yesterday to pick up a tasty salad for supper, and saw this plate of Macaron's sitting atop the counter. I stared and stared at this plate, looking at each one...the time it must take to make them from scratch... the perfect round cookie tops, the tasty centers, and the design work on the top? It's like artwork that melts in your mouth.

Beginning in February, at the beginning of every week, Jule's has decided to create some tasty Macarons. Every week, they will be a different flavor. The catch is, they are only making a limited amount, so get them while you have the chance, and tell your friends.

Don't forget that you still have time to get a piece of Kindness Cake for this months non profit; INDY. Each piece that you purchase helps the non profit of the month, and you can also buy whole cakes, made from scratch originals, and let your staff enjoy the taste, while those in need benefit from your purchase.

Have you ever tried to make Macarons at home? I haven't. I'm not sure I have the equipment, time or talent to make them look like this. Maybe someday I'll try it; but for now, I know where to go when I want to find a tasty home made treat. I can always find them at Jule's.