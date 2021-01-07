Jule’s Bistro January ‘Kindness Cake’ Supports Shelter Animals

JULE'S BISTRO HELPS NON PROFITS THROUGH DIFFICULT TIMES

One local restaurant has been creative in not only finding ways to stay in business during these difficult times, but also finding ways to help their friends and neighbors in the non profit world, who have been hit especially hard during the pandemic.

JANUARY'S CAKE

Each month, Jule's Bistro in downtown St. Cloud, located right next to the Paramount Theatre on the corner of St. Germain, has been making one of a kind original cake creations to benefit those organizations. This month of January, they are representing The Tri County Humane Society with an absolutely delicious cake: Peanut Butter Bourbon Cake, topped with a creamy peanut buttercream frosting, chocolate ganache, candied bacon and crushed peanuts.

EATING CAKE TO SUPPORT ANIMALS

Each piece of Kindness cake purchased is $20. $13 of that is set aside for TCHS to directly support TCHS fundraising and outreach programs. If you would like to purchase an entire cake, you can do that too. You'll get an extra added bonus when you do this. Each person or business that purchases a full cake for $136, will provide over $83 for TCHS...AND....will get a specially formulated, vet approved, made from scratch cupcake for a furry family member, good for cats or dogs. :-)

PURCHASE BY THE SLICE OR BY THE CAKE

Whether you stop by and pick up a lunch order and buy a slice, or if you are a business sharing this delicious cake with your entire staff for $136, simply click HERE to learn more about the Kindness Cake Campaign, and contact Jule's Bistro's bakery to place your cake orders.