Join me Tuesday, August 25th at 1040 for an interview with local Artist Laura Ruprecht on her unique and one of a kind glass art mosaics, on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON.

If you have questions about Laura's work, or would like more information please contact her through her website, www.lauralizmosaicbiz.com, or facebook at https://www.facebook.com/laura.l.ruprecht.