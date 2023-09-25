Paramount Theatre Opening Season Friday

The Paramount Theatre for the Arts is opening their 2023-2024 season Friday night with the Kings of Queen. Gretchen Boulka is the Executive Director for the Paramount. She indicates they view Friday's show as the opening show for the season despite the Blind Boys of Alabama performing earlier this month. That show had to be rescheduled because they had to cancel last year. The show Friday is a British Rock and Roll theme that starts at 6 p.m. with a Tent party outside the Paramount with British food from the Olde Brick House and live music by the Wheelhouse Trio. At 8 p.m. everyone moves inside for the Kings of Queen. Ticket information here.

Shows in October:

THE FABULOUS ARMADILLOS: WHAT’S GOING ON? SONGS FROM THE VIETNAM WAR ERA October 5, 6 & 7 – 7:30PM “What’s Going On: Songs From The Vietnam War Era” is a moving concert experience that incorporates live music, live narration and video to provide the… VIEW DETAILS →

TEDXSTCLOUD TEDxStCloud celebrates curiosity. In the spirit of Ideas Worth Spreading, TED has created a program called TEDx. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a… VIEW DETAILS →

VIANO STRING QUARTET Presented by Paramount Center for the Arts Praised for their “huge range of dynamics, massive sound and spontaneity” (American Record Guide), the Viano String Quartet are First Prize winners of the 2019 Banff International… VIEW DETAILS →

COMEDIANS ALI SULTAN & JEFF PFOSER Ali Sultan saw his first stand up comedian after he moved to America from Yemen at the age of 15. He grew the desire to go on stage but first he needed… VIEW DETAILS →

GREAT THEATRE: LITTLE WOMEN Fri, Oct 27, 7:30pm Sat, Oct 28, 7:30pm Sun, Oct 29, 2pmFri, Nov 3, 7:30pm (ASL Interpreted) Sat, Nov 4, 7:30pm Sun, Nov 5, 2pm Four ambitious sisters determined to own their… If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gretchen Boulka it is available below.