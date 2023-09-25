Paramount Theatre Opening Season Friday
The Paramount Theatre for the Arts is opening their 2023-2024 season Friday night with the Kings of Queen. Gretchen Boulka is the Executive Director for the Paramount. She indicates they view Friday's show as the opening show for the season despite the Blind Boys of Alabama performing earlier this month. That show had to be rescheduled because they had to cancel last year. The show Friday is a British Rock and Roll theme that starts at 6 p.m. with a Tent party outside the Paramount with British food from the Olde Brick House and live music by the Wheelhouse Trio. At 8 p.m. everyone moves inside for the Kings of Queen. Ticket information here.
Shows in October:
THE FABULOUS ARMADILLOS: WHAT’S GOING ON? SONGS FROM THE VIETNAM WAR ERA
OCTOBER 5, 2023 - OCTOBER 7, 2023, ALL DAY
VIEW DETAILS →
TEDXSTCLOUD
OCTOBER 12, 2023, 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
VIEW DETAILS →
VIANO STRING QUARTET
OCTOBER 14, 2023, 7:30 PM
VIEW DETAILS →
COMEDIANS ALI SULTAN & JEFF PFOSER
OCTOBER 21, 2023, 7:30 PM
VIEW DETAILS →
GREAT THEATRE: LITTLE WOMEN
OCTOBER 27, 2023 - NOVEMBER 5, 2023, ALL
Fri, Oct 27, 7:30pm Sat, Oct 28, 7:30pm Sun, Oct 29, 2pmFri, Nov 3, 7:30pm (ASL Interpreted) Sat, Nov 4, 7:30pm Sun, Nov 5, 2pm Four ambitious sisters determined to own their…
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gretchen Boulka it is available below.