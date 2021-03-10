Paramount Plans to Open to In-Person Events in May [PODCAST]

The Paramount Theater plans to open to in-person events in May. Gretchen Boulka, Director of Performing Arts, at the Paramount Center for the Arts joined me on WJON today. She says they are planning for a limited amount of in-person guests for events starting in May. She says they have some performances set but aren't ready to release who will be performing quite yet. She says the amount of people who can attend could still vary depending on the Covid-19 pandemic and safety guidelines. Listen to our conversation below.

The Paramount Theater has been especially hit by the pandemic not being able to allow visitors into the building for performance since last March. The Paramount has been doing virtual performances and art classes in the past year.

The Paramount Theater is still doing virtual events this month. Performances include Sunpie, a Afro-Louisiana music and history virtual field trip. This event will take place March 16 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Ireland with Michael is another virtual event that will take place March 17 at 7 p.m. The event will feature songs and stories from Ireland. Douglas Wood will do a performance on Earth songs and stories on April 20th from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Virtual art classes are also available on the Paramount Theater website. Learn more about these events and buy tickets by going to paramountarts.org.

