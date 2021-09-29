Paramount Launches 2021-2022 Season Friday

The Paramount Theatre launches their 2021-2022 season Friday when Shapeshift performs at 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre Performing Arts Director Gretchen Boulka joined me on WJON today. She says they are excited to have a fun schedule of event planned for this season starting with a busy October.

SHAPESHIFT , 7:30 PM Presented by Paramount Center for the Arts Best suited for ages 12+ SHAPESHIFT Theatrical, a diverse collective of 10 accomplished dancers, combines hip-hop moves and other dance styles.

OKEE DOKEE BROTHERS , 3:00 PM Presented by Paramount Center for the Arts. The Okee Dokee Brothers are back! As childhood friends growing up in Denver, Colorado, Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing were always exploring the outdoors. THE FABULOUS ARMADILLOS: FLOYDIAN SLIP - , ALL DAY Thu, Oct 7, 7:30pm Fri, Oct 8, 7:30pm Sat, Oct 9, 7:30pm This show is fast becoming a tradition at the Historic Paramount, and the ONLY venue you can see it! TEDXSTCLOUD 2021 , 6:30 PM TEDxStCloud celebrates curiosity. In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TED has created a program called TEDx. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. COMING OF AGE , 2:00 PM Presented by Alive & Kickin. * Proof of Covid19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours are required for this performance. Please have documentation ready to present at the door.

REMEMBERING HEE HAW , ALL DAY Tuesday, October 19, 2021 1:30PM & 7:00PM Presented by Paramount Center for the Arts. Remembering Hee Haw, starring original cast members, “The Kornfield Friends” with special guest, T. Graham Brown. KATHA DANCE THEATRE , 7:30 PM Performing Kathak Yatra – The Journey of Kathak Dance. Kathak Yatra follows Kathak’s evolution through time, beginning with its inception in Hindu temples and culminating in its contemporary multicultural incarnations. “WAY DOWN EAST” SILENT FILM , 3:00 PM Come see the silent film that opened the Paramount Theatre (then the Sherman) in 1921! Central Minnesotans gathered in the hundreds to be the first to experience KILLER COUNTRY WITH THE KILLER VEES OCTOBER 26, 2021, ALL DAY

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 1:30pm & 7pm LIVE STREAM: “Killer Country with The Killer Vees” will be available as a live stream on Tuesday, October 26 only. For more information on all the shows at the Paramount . Listen to my conversation with Gretchen below.