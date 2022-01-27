GREAT Theatre Brings Imagination to Life With ‘Matilda’

ST. CLOUD -- The story of an extraordinary girl comes to life on the Paramount Theatre stage this weekend. GREAT Theatre opens their production of Matila Friday.

This hit musical is about a young girl who takes a stand against the bullying adults in her life, and with the help of her sharp mind and vivid imagination, changes her story.

Izzy Neisen and Noelle Ritzema will be alternating performances as the lead role. Neisen says it's been fun sharing the role as they both bring something different to the character.

That's the cool part about acting, more than one person can have the same role but act differently.

This is Neisen's first ever GREAT Theatre performance, while Ritzema says this is her second GREAT show, but first as a lead character.

Ritzema says it's been helpful having her co-star around to collaborate with.

It's definitely been helpful to have someone give me ideas and help me out with lines throughout this journey.

Tickets range between $28-$42 and can be found online or at the Paramount Theatre box office.

GREAT Theatre's production of Matilda runs through February 6th.