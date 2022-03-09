Central Minnesota Arts Organizations Adjust COVID Requirements

ST. CLOUD -- Several central Minnesota arts organizations are adjusting their COVID-19 requirements.

The Paramount Center for the Arts, GREAT Theatre, Fine Arts Programming at CSB/SJU and the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra are no longer requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend performances.

Masking will also no longer be required by strongly recommended according to new guidelines.

These changes will go into effect at varying times starting with the Paramount Center for the Arts on Friday, the Fine Arts Series at CSB/SJU on March 18th, GREAT Theatre on March 21st and the St. Cloud Symphony on April 22nd.

The new guidelines strategies have adjusted to reflect the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Each organization remains committed to providing performances and artistic opportunities for central Minnesotans, with focus on live, in-person experiences.