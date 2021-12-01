Paramount Has Full Schedule of Holiday Shows This Month
The Paramount Theatre has a full schedule of holiday shows planned for the month of December. Gretchen Boulka is the Performing Arts Director at the Paramount. She says they are requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. All attendees are required to wear a mask.
The Holiday shows are below:
CHRISTMAS WITH THE STEELES
DECEMBER 4, 2021, 7:30 PM
THE NUTCRACKER BALLET
DECEMBER 9, 2021 - DECEMBER 11, 2021, ALL DAY
GEORGE MAURER GROUP
DECEMBER 13, 2021, 7:30 PM
CHRISTMAS WITH LORIE LINE
DECEMBER 18, 2021, 3:00 PM
ROCK & ROLL CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR
DECEMBER 19, 2021 - DECEMBER 23, 2021, ALL DAY
PARAMOUNT THEATRE’S 100TH BIRTHDAY!
DECEMBER 24, 2021, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
This Christmas Eve – Friday, December 24th, the Paramount will open its doors to the public (and last-minute holiday shoppers) for cake, coffee and punch to mark the exact day of the theatre's…
THE TEXAS TENORS – DEEP IN THE HEART OF CHRISTMAS
DECEMBER 28, 2021, ALL DAY
TWO SHOWS! Tuesday, December 28th at 1:30 & 7:30
For more information on these show go to paramountarts.org. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gretchen Boulka it is available below.