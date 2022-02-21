Paramount Not Changing COVID Policy Yet
The Paramount Theatre has a full schedule of shows and has for the past few months. Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts at the Paramount. She joined me on WJON. Boulka says the policy of proof of vaccination or negative test within 72 hours continues for now. She says their leadership team evaluates this on a weekly basis and if something where to change with this policy they will let the public know. Boulka says they would let those with tickets know by email.
The upcoming schedule at the Paramount:
JUSTIN PLOOF & THE THROWBACKS - FEBRUARY 25, 2022, 7:30 PM
CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES - MARCH 1, 2022, ALL DAY
“VIOLIN 101” WITH ELIZABETH YORK - MARCH 13, 2022, 3:00 PM
RING OF KERRY - MARCH 19, 2022, 7:30 PM
ROALD DAHL’S “JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH” - MARCH 25, 2022 - MARCH 27, 2022, ALL DAY
ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY: JOURNEY ACROSS THE WORLD - MARCH 30, 2022, 7:00 PM
PARAMOUNT’S CENTURY CELEBRATION! - APRIL 1, 2022, ALL DAY
FAIRYTALES ON ICE - APRIL 2, 2022, 3:00 PM
GREAT THEATRE: MAMMA MIA! - APRIL 8, 2022 - APRIL 24, 2022, ALL DAY
The Paramount Center for the Arts requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, with photo ID, or negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours of the event. PCR or Antigen tests accepted.
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gretchen it is available below.