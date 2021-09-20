Paramount Postpones Autumn Moon Dinner, Fundraising Event

ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Theatre has decided to postpone their annual Autumn Moon fundraiser.

The event was scheduled for Friday featuring the popular jazz trio, The New Standards.

Officials say the decision to postpone the annual dinner and fundraising event is due to increase in COVID-19 cases in central Minnesota and challenges specific to this event.

The Paramount Center for the Arts says plans are already underway for an event to be held in Spring 2022.

This year marks the 100th Anniversary of the Paramount Theatre.