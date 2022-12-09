Super Bowl Champion Bringing Holiday Show to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former Super Bowl champion will be taking the stage at the Paramount Theater.

Ben Utecht and Mick Sterling are bringing their holiday concert "An Andy and Bing Christmas" back to town on Tuesday.

Utecht says this is the ninth year that they've been doing this show.

This is a show that's dedicated to reconstructing the songs the way they were meant to be. It's a 16-piece orchestra. The way we sing the songs and how you hear them is just like what they were when they were recorded. It's really designed to take people down memory lane.

Utecht played seven seasons in the National Football League and won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts before a career-ending injury.

Utecht says he grew up in a musical household with a dad who was a music teacher and a mom who was a singer. He says when he attended Hastings High School he was in more choirs and bands than he was in sports.

After he retired from football he went into music full-time and recorded several albums. He's since transitioned into his corporate passion for helping organizations build a championship culture. He says he's also the owner of multiple companies.

An Andy and Bing Christmas will be at the Paramount Theater for two shows on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

They are also doing a seven-show run at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater later this month.