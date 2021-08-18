Paramount Requiring Masks For Indoor Shows

The Paramount Theatre is requiring masks for indoor shows. The only outdoor show planned is the block party next Thursday August 26th in downtown St. Cloud. Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts at the Paramount Theatre. She says due to the increase in COVID-19 positive numbers in our area they are requiring people to wear masks when attending performances indoors for the time being. Boulka says they take their direction from the CDC and the Minnesota Public Health Department. Boulka says they are not reducing capacity at this time.

The Paramount is planning a free outdoor Block Party event honoring their 100th year of existence Thursday August 26th from 3:00 - 9:30 p.m. The event will include live music, food, and art. The schedule of events:

3:30pm Buckets N Boards performance

5:30pm SCSU Nepalese Student Association performance

7:00pm Honoring St. Cloud’s Covid Heroes presentation

7:30pm The Killer Vees: “I Am He Said – Celebrating the Music of Neil Diamond” concert – BYOC!

The Paramount Theatre is welcoming back Great Theatre when they take over the Paramount from September 10-19 to perform "Little Shop of Horrors".

The Paramount annual Autumn Moon fundraiser will take place September 24 at 5:30 p.m.

If you'd like tickets or to find out more information on these show go to paramountarts.org.