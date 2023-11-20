Strange But Delicious. A Minnesota Original Dessert

You may have had this cake regularly growing up and if so it may not seem so weird. But it wasn't so popular in it's first decade of creation. When it did finally catch on it grew beyond just a dessert.

What am I talking about? It was the creation of the Bundt pan and the cakes that were made in it. Did you know that the Bundt pan was created right here in Minnesota? It was in 1950 at Minneapolis' Nordic Ware. The pan was fashioned after a German cake pan and the Bundt cake was born.

H. David and Dottie Dalquist were the creators of the pan. H. David was the owner of Nordic Ware. Today more than 70 million Bundt pans have been sold.

But like I mentioned it took more than a decade to become popular. It wasn't popular until when, in 1966, a Bundt cake placed second in the Pillsbury bake-off. The Tunnel of Fudge Cake inspired others to try making their own Bundt cakes.

For me the great thing about a Bundt cake is that it looks beautiful since you bake it in a mold. Plus, there are no layers to deal with and frosting can be as easy as just pouring an icing over the top! Easy and beautiful.

Apparently, once people got comfortable with this new pan, they decided to start using it for other things. I don't know about you, but for years I couldn't go to a holiday gathering without having a Jello mold made in a Bundt pan as a part of the meal. Today people also bake chickens in them or use them for other one pan dinner creations.

Of course, the popularity really grew when friends Dena & Debbie in Las Vegas founded Nothing Bundt Cakes from their home kitchens. There are now over 500 locations in 40 states.

The Bundt pane was just highlighted this past weekend on CBS Sunday Morning.

