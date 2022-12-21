The Ultimate Minnesota Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars [Recipe]

There are two things all Minnesotans love: bars, and things shaped like Minnesota. This dessert combines both.

Chocolate chip cookie bars have always been one of my favorite desserts. There were even a couple of years that I had my grandma make me a pan of them instead of a birthday cake. They are just so perfect in every single way. I decided to mix up a batch this week, and I took it one step further by cutting them into the shape of my favorite state with my Minnesota cookie cutter once they were cooled. Here is how I made them.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 heaping teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature (I use Country Crock Avocado "butter")

2 cups packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1. Preheat the oven to 350, and grease a 9x13 glass baking dish.

2. Using a stand or hand mixer, beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, add in the eggs and vanilla.

3. Slowly incorporate the flour, baking soda, and salt one cup at a time. Once all the ingredients are combined, mix in the chocolate chips.

4. Drop the dough into the greased pan, and press down evenly. Bake for 18-23 minutes, or until the dough is cooked and brown on top.

5. Once completely cooled, use your Minnesota cookie cutter to cut the bars and serve.

