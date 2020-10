FREEPORT -- One person was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 Saturday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. in Freeport.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going east on Interstate 94 when it veered off the road and struck the cable barrier.

The driver, 82-year-old Marvin Westrom of Elbow Lake, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.