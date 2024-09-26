Country Music Duo Thompson Square at Paramount on Friday

Country Music Duo Thompson Square at Paramount on Friday

Getty Images for ACM

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated country duo Thompson Square will be at the Paramount Center for the Arts Friday night.

Getty Images
loading...

They have chart-topping hits like "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not" and "If I Didn't Have You".

Thompson Square is comprised of the husband and wife team of Keifer and Shawna Thompson.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Tickets are $48 to $53 with a special student price of $10. Also, for a limited time, you can buy one and get one free by using the promo code BOGOSQUARE at checkout.

Jason Davis
loading...

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Country Music's Best Drinking Songs

Check out country music's best drinking songs! Please enjoy 100 country songs about whiskey, wine and beer responsibly.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON