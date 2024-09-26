Country Music Duo Thompson Square at Paramount on Friday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated country duo Thompson Square will be at the Paramount Center for the Arts Friday night.
They have chart-topping hits like "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not" and "If I Didn't Have You".
Thompson Square is comprised of the husband and wife team of Keifer and Shawna Thompson.
Tickets are $48 to $53 with a special student price of $10. Also, for a limited time, you can buy one and get one free by using the promo code BOGOSQUARE at checkout.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
