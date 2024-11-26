Organizers Getting Ready for 8th Annual Country Lights Festival

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Organizers are getting ready to turn on the lights for the 8th annual Country Lights Festival in Sartell.

Spokesman Chip Schwartzentraub says they are about 90 percent ready to go with volunteers putting together the finishing touches this week.

He says while the official start to the event isn't until Friday, December 6th you should be able to start enjoying the displays by the end of this week.

The last couple of years, we've really tried to push, we know everybody comes home for Thanksgiving, and we want everybody, once they are done having a turkey, to go out for a walk to burn off some calories around the Lights Festival. We are hopeful we can get it done by Thursday.

The displays change each year, including more lights and more tunnels. The 33 acres of lighted displays includes more than one million lights.

The Country Lights Festival is by Lake Francis near the Sartell Community Center.

It is free to attend, and the lights turn on at sunset and off at sunrise each night. They have a counter, and they say up to 30,000 people walk through the display each year.

Check out the Country Lights Festival Website or Facebook page for special events on specific nights including S'mores night on December 6th, Santa night on December 13th, and fireworks on New Year's Eve.

