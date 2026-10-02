St. Cloud — Corrine P. Faber, 90, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully Monday, September 28, 2026, at Chateau Waters.

Corrine was born February 19, 1936, to Walter and Viola (Bregel) Hessing in Redwood Falls. She graduated from New Ulm High School and the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at St. Cloud Hospital and retired from the V.A. Medical Center after 25 years. She was active at St. Peter’s Parish, volunteered for the Red Cross, and enjoyed spending time at her lake home, dancing, reading, animals, and traveling.

She is survived by her son, Steven (Michele Sit) Faber; granddaughter, Brittney (William) Oberrender; three great-grandchildren; former daughter-in-law, Connie VanHousen; sister, Joan (Bob) Archer; stepchildren and their families; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and daughter, Diane Faber.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour before the Mass at the church. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Memorials are preferred to All Saints Academy and St. Cloud Humane Society.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Corrine P. Faber obituary