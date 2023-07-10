Corrine C. Wicker, 91, St. Cloud

September 30, 1931 - July 9, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church for Corrine C. Wicker, 91, of St. Cloud. Corrine passed away peacefully, in her favorite recliner, on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Reverend Douglas Liebsch will officiate. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Parish Cemetery in Pearl Lake.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the church. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Corrine was born, the second of 15 children, on September 30, 1931 in Eden Valley to the late Alois and Loretta (Kron) Neu. She graduated from Eden Valley High School and the St. Cloud School of Nursing. She worked at the St. Cloud Hospital prior to her marriage. Corrine married Roger Wicker on September 5, 1955 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. They made their home in St. Cloud and remained there all of their married lives. Corrine was an active member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, serving as Eucharistic Minister and with the Christian Women. She was also part of the St. Cloud Hospital Nurses Alumni and spent many hours advocating for her daughter, Carol.

Corrine enjoyed casino and ladies’ trips, travelling with Roger and family, fishing, crocheting, making rugs, gardening, growing flowers and playing cards. Above all she treasured spending time with family and friends. Corrine will be remembered for her strong faith, her fun-loving sense of humor, having a generous heart, always staying busy and was always ready for an adventure.

Her grandchildren will always treasure having a baby afghan made by grandma.

She is survived by her children, Debbie (John) Leither, Randy (Josie), Jeff (Bea) and Patrick (Jen); many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Al (Mary), Bernie (Helen), Duane (Ruth) and Kenny Neu; sisters, Laura (Dave) Stanger, Sandy (Keith) Deadrick; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger in 2022; daughter, Carol in 2016; granddaughter, Christina Leither; brothers, David, Ralph, Jerome, Don, Dick, Elmer, Gene and Jack Neu.

Memorials are preferred.