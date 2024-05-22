Convenience Store Chain Offering Discounted Gas for Limited Time
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Motorists can save some money if they fill up at a certain convenience store company Thursday.
Circle K Fuel Day is back just ahead of the busy Memorial Day Holiday.
All Circle K and Holiday Stationstores will be offering 40 cents off every gallon for three hours between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024 only.
The price on the pump will reflect the discounted price.
This year, Circle K is partnering with Children of Fallen Patriots, donating 10 percent of all Fuel Day profits to the non-profit organization.
