Convenience Store Chain Offering Discounted Gas for Limited Time

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Motorists can save some money if they fill up at a certain convenience store company Thursday.

Circle K Fuel Day is back just ahead of the busy Memorial Day Holiday.

All Circle K and Holiday Stationstores will be offering 40 cents off every gallon for three hours between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024 only.

The price on the pump will reflect the discounted price.

Get our free mobile app

This year, Circle K is partnering with Children of Fallen Patriots, donating 10 percent of all Fuel Day profits to the non-profit organization.

READ RELATED ARTICLES