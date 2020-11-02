Collette Christina (Lodermeier) Betz, 98, St. Cloud

September 28, 1922 - October 29, 2020

Collette Christina (Lodermeier) Betz passed away on October 29, 2020 at Cherrywood Advanced Living South Campus in St. Cloud, at the age of 98. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud on Monday, November 2, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church. Reverend Gregory Sauer will officiate. Entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. Those attending the service must adhere to social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.

Collette was born in Urbank, Minnesota on September 28, 1922 to Joseph and Stella (Wissing) Lodermeier. Her family moved to St. Cloud during the depression. She met the love of her life, Louis (Louie) Betz, when he was a messenger for Western Union and was sent to deliver the news of the passing of her father, Joseph. She followed Louis to California during WWII and they were married on July 26, 1942. Two daughters were born to this union while living in California. After the war, they moved back to St. Cloud where they were blessed with six more children. They raised their family on the west side of St. Cloud, a neighborhood that allowed for the children to explore the woods and the outdoors. Both Collette and Louis took pride in their children, family, house and yard.

Collette was a skilled seamstress as she sewed all the clothes for her daughters. She was known for her homemade chicken noodle soup, bouja, breads and cookies. She loved Christmas and made the most amazing candies and cookies, decorating each cutout with precision. Our Christmas trees were something to behold, each piece of tinsel placed with love. Her chocolate chip cookies were desired by all of her grandchildren and sons-in-law and if you were fortunate you might receive a dozen for a birthday present. Collette loved children and babies and strived to be the best caregiver and homemaker she could be. She did daycare for many of her grandchildren. In addition, Louie and Collette sold Christmas trees during the season and made windchimes in their garage.

Collette was active in her Catholic faith and was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She was a member of the St. Anthony’s Catholic Women and enjoyed the parish quilt and turkey bingos. She was a member of the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 Women’s Auxiliary and volunteered at many breakfasts and fish fries.

Collette was preceded in death by her husband, Louis “Louie” in 1988; son, Leslie “Lee” in 1997; parents; sisters, Modesta Chirhart, Donna Both and Therese Thompson; brothers, Marcellus “Sonny”, Hilary “Larry” and Dennis Lodermeier.

She is survived by her children, Judy Stemwedel, Nancy Theis (Bob), Joseph (Judi), Linda Hollenkamp (John), Gretchen Kittelson (Rick), Shelly Bestgen, and Michael (Jenny); daughter-in-law, Barb Betz; 17 grandchildren, Christopher Lewis, Jennifer Lichty, Melanie Theis, Tonya Weigel, Travis Betz, Paul Betz, Brant Hollenkamp, Anne-Jenette Janni, Lindsay Hollenkamp-White, Neal Kittelson, Amanda MacLeod-Roth, Chad Bestgen, Aaron Bestgen, Rachel Braun, Jessica Sehlin, Brian Betz, and Calvin Betz; 28 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, Jonah, Caleb, Elijah, Elouise, Celia, Hallie, Cecily, Autumn, Louis, Owen, Elsa, Aoife, Finella, Keshun, Marianna, Claudia, Violet, Levi, Lauren, Emilia, Avery, Blair, Stella, Eleanor, Emery and Kinley.

Special thanks to the staff at Cherrywood Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice Care. Guestbook and video available online at www.danielfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local food shelf.