Colleen A. Borgert, 93, St. Cloud

October 5, 1929 - July 19, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Colleen A. Borgert, age 93 of St. Cloud. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.

Colleen Borgert died in the early morning of July 19, 2023, at St. Cloud Hospital after a brief illness. She was attended by her family during her hospital stay.

Colleen Ann (Leedahl) Borgert was born on October 5, 1929, in Minneapolis, MN to Leonard and Dagmar (Omlie) Leedahl. She grew up in Willmar, MN where she lived until 1942 when her family moved to St. Cloud after the death of her father in 1941. She graduated from Technical High School in 1947 and attended business college. She worked for several years for Herberger’s Central Office as a bookkeeper.

In 1950, she married Thomas J. Borgert at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Together they raised six children, David (Sharon), Catherine (Kate), Stephanie (Randy), Joseph, Michael (Pam), and Mary Colleen (Jim).

While raising her family as a full-time mother, she was also an active volunteer in their school, the Mission Office, and other church related activities. After raising her children, she worked in the Pike Orthodontic office for 24 years as office manager.

Colleen is remembered as an avid reader and gardener, a warm and welcoming person. She loved her family.

Colleen is survived by her children, grandchildren Andrew, Benjamin, Matthew, Caitlin, Michael, Megan, Michael James, Anne and Daniel. And, great-grandchildren Aya, Claire, Caden, Reagan, Conrad and Cecilia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas in 2016; siblings, Wes Leedahl, Leone Plantenberg, and Sharon Ziebol.

The family is grateful to the staff of St. Cloud Hospital’s Medical 1 Unit, her physician and all those who provided care for her during her hospitalization.

Memorials are preferred to the Quiet Oaks, food shelf, or the charity of the donor’s choice.