Local Districts Prepare For School Closures In Extreme Cold

Pei Yu on Unsplash

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- With the forecast calling for a blast of extremely cold air moving in this week, what does that mean for our local school district?

Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says his district continues to work with Sartell-St. Stephen and the St. Cloud Area School District to act on weather decisions together.

He says there is a threshold when it comes to canceling school due to cold temperatures.

Our threshold for making the decision is minus 35, whether that is wind chill or that is actual temperature.  Right now, we are seeing predictions anywhere from the upper 30s to as cold as 45 below windchill.

Bergstrom says that while there are lots of weather apps to look at, they choose to use The Weather Channel as their source. They use the St. Cloud zip code of 56301.

He says, when making decisions based on the weather, they try to make the call by 9:00 p.m. the night before. If that's not possible, then by 5:30 a.m. the morning of.

