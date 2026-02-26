ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College has been awarded $1.15 million in federal funding for its new Aircraft Maintenance Technician program.

The program will start this fall at the SCTCC campus, with classes moving to a hangar at Sky Central Airport in the fall of 2027.

The college collaborated with Minnesota State, St. Cloud Sky Central Airport, the Metropolitan Airports Commission, Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, Delta, Sun Country, and Cirrus to bring the program to students.

In addition to the federal dollars for the new program, a Minnesota State Industry Sector Funding Award for more than $1 million helped SCTCC become the fourth college in the state to offer the program. Earlier this month, Senator Amy Klobuchar visited SCTCC to tour the AMT lab, meet the students, and celebrate the funding and start of the program.

Brian Myres, St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority Chair

“SCTCC's leadership in launching Aircraft Maintenance Technician at the St Cloud Sky Central airport is a great example of the school's commitment to collaboration with industry partners and a ‘get it done’ approach,”

In 2022, Senators Klobuchar and Tina Smith also helped secure nearly $1 million for a Practical Nursing Pathway at SCTCC in response to high-demand needs in the health care field. SCTCC used the dollars to create a nursing lab in the Northway Building.