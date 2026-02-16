March 3, 1943 – February 11, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring for Theresia D. “Terry” Thomes, age 82 of Cold Spring. Terry passed away on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at Benedict Living (Assumption Home) in Cold Spring. Burial will take place in St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery in Roscoe.

Visitation will be held after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring.

Terry was born in Marty, Minnesota to Mathew and Theresia (Rausch) Decker. She worked at St. Cloud Hospital as a Candy Striper and also as a dietary aide at the Paynesville hospital throughout her life. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, St. Louis Parish Christian Women, and the Paynesville American Legion Post #271 Auxiliary.

Terry enjoyed bowling, embroidery, gardening, trips to the casino, playing cards, Elvis and watching Minnesota Sports Teams. She especially treasured the time spent with her family. Terry also enjoyed attending all her of her grandchildren’s activities.

She is survived by her children, Lindalee Grange of Cold Spring, Kevin (Sharon) Schmitz of Richmond, Jim (Darcy) Schmitz of Paynesville, Wayne (Joan) Schmitz of Rice, Terri (Paul) Braegelmann of Cold Spring, Janet (Jeff Doll) Giles of Richmond, Tamara (Dan) Abers of Rice; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Schmitz of Sgt Bluff, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald Thomes; granddaughter, Courtney Schmitz; great-grandson, William Schmitz; sons-in-law, Greg Grange, Oral Brenno, Rick Giles and sisters, Mary Decker, Rita Schlangen, Genevieve Schmitz, Dolores Schriefels, Rosie Theis; brothers, Sylvester, Raymond, Wilfred, Jerome, Ernest, Anton, Edwin, and Richard.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Benedict Living in Cold Spring and Moments Hospice for all the care given to Terry.