Cold Spring Man Hurt in Crash Near Onamia

ONAMIA -- A Cold Spring man was hurt in a crash in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Highway 169 and 280th Street near Onamia.

A car driven by 72-year-old Thomas Mcmahon of Cold Spring was going north on the highway when it was struck by a pickup going east across the highway.

Mcmahon was taken to Onamia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Mcmahon's four passengers were not hurt.

The driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old boy, was also not hurt.