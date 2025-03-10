Clement J. Kalthoff, 90, Cold Spring

April 5, 1934 - March 8, 2025

attachment-Clement Kalthoff loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Clement Kalthoff, age 90, who died Saturday, March 8th at Quiet Oaks surrounded by family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 13th, and will continue from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Friday, March 14th, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.

Clem was born on April 5, 1934, in Albany, MN to Bernard and Ottilia (Jacobs) Kalthoff. He married Jeanette Wehseler on June 24, 1958, in St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Martin, MN. Clem served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve in Paynesville. He was a lifetime member of the Paynesville Legion 271 and served on the Honor Guard. Clem owned and operated his trucking business in Paynesville for 37 years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and flying his planes for 69 years. Clem was a member of Catholic United Financial, Knights of Columbus, Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, and Tri County River Bucks Chapter. He and Jeanette enjoyed wintering in Mesa, AZ for 26 years.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; daughters, Judy (Gary) Schloeder, Brenda (Jim) Olmscheid; grandchildren, Jeremy (Liz) Schloeder, Brian (Melissa) Schloeder, Neil (Jillian) Olmscheid, Reed (Brittney) Olmscheid and 6 great grandchildren; siblings, Leander (Christine) Kalthoff, Clara Statz, Catherine (Leander) Wehseler, Ralph (Kathy) Kalthoff, Roman Kalthoff (special friend Sharon), Lillian Hagen.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Maryann (Lawrence) Fleischhacker; in-laws, Arnold Statz, Stella Kalthoff and Phil Hagen.

Clem’s family would like to thank everyone at Quiet Oaks Hospice for their loving care.

Services are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN.