March 26, 1935 - February 15, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater for Dean O. Moen, age 90, of Clearwater, who passed away on Sunday, February 15, 2026 at Guardian Angels in Elk River. Burial will take place in Hudson Cemetery in Alexandria.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the funeral home in Clearwater.

Dean Moen was born March 26, 1935 in Brandon, Minnesota to Grant and Alvera (Mickelson) Moen. Dean married Mary Louise McMahan, November 8, 1958. They had two children, Suesan and Russell.

Dean started working as farm help, putting machinery together at an implement dealer and at Pederson Locker Plant. After returning from the Army with an Honorable Medical Discharge, in 1958 he started working for National Tea Foods as a meat market manager in Long Prairie, Minnesota. He was transferred to Alexandria, Willmar, St. Cloud, Mora, and Hutchinson as a market manager. In 1983 Dean became District Manager of Meat Operations for Rainbow Foods. He managed several stores in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Rochester. Dean retired after 42 years in the meat business.

Dean attended school through 8th grade and finished high school through correspondence course through National Schools. He also acquired a degree in electronics.

Dean enjoyed garden tractor pulling with his son Russ and building modified tractors. Dean and Mary belonged to a camping club, HitchHiker’s Voyagers. They would camp one weekend a month from May to October somewhere in Minnesota.

Dean is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Suesan (Curt) Betzler, son, Russell (Michelle) Moen; grandchildren, Justin Moen, Natalie (Charley) Rudy, Samantha (Trever) Pierskalla; brother, Donald (Donny), Vilas, David, and LaVern.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alvin (Elaine); baby sister, Jane Marie; sister, Evangeline (Vangie) (Chester) Hubred; sisters-in-law Diane and Martha.