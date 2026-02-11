February 16, 1934 – February 9, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 20, 2026, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Clarence M. Schwartz, age 91, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, February 9, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Church.

Clarence was born February 16, 1934, to Bernard and Loretta (Schreiner) Schwartz in St. Nicholas, Minnesota. He grew up in St. Nicholas and was a resident of St. Cloud since 1957. In 1955, he was drafted into the United States Navy and honorably served his country until 1957. After his return home, he was united in marriage to Annella Lehmeier on April 23, 1957, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He was employed by Landwehr Heavy Moving for 35 years as an Equipment Superintendent. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the St. Cloud IOUE Local 49.

Clarence loved spending time with family, grandchildren and his friends. He also enjoyed going fishing, golfing and cribbage. Clarence had a talent for fixing anything and everything. He loved to create a great variety of beautiful and practical crafts. He used his talents to help everyone that he knew as well as complete strangers. He will be remembered for being a kind, generous, caring, quiet and wise man. He always had a smile to share and loved to make people laugh with his humor.

He is survived by his children, Joanne (Jim) Eisenbraun, Dave (Jami Goodrum), Karen (Phil) Bauer, Kathy (Jim) Hasslen, and Randy (Maureen); 13 grandchildren and 17 plus great grandchildren; siblings, Rosanna (Tony) Thull, Raymond (Jean), Judy (Richard) Chirhart, Lorraine Taufen; two brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, Annella; siblings, Wendelin (Lorraine and Flora) “Bud”, Alvin, Annella, Bernard (Colleen), Ronald, Yvonne (Bob) Luken, Nicholas, Theresa Lutgen, Rosetta (Mel) Thull, Loretta Meyer and Mary Bemboom.

A special thank you to the staff of Quiet Oaks Hospice and Triniti Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Clarence.