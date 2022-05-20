Clara I. Schueller, 85, Richmond

June 13, 1936 - May 19, 2022

Clara was born on June 13, 1936, in Roscoe, MN to Roy and Anna (Lehan) Driver. She married Norbert Schueller on July 6, 1957, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. Clara enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing farkle, reading romance novels, baking bread, and sitting by the campfire. She had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, you never left without a hug and kiss from Clara. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Parish and Christian Women.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Norbert; children, Pat (Dale) Nelson, Brenda Denn, John (Vicki) Schueller, Rich (DeeAnn) Schueller; daughter-in-law, Lisa Schueller; 13 grandchildren; 8 soon to be 9 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Jerry; infant daughter, Jean Marie; and her siblings.