Cindy M. Farrington, 58, Sartell and formerly of St. Cloud

January 30, 1964 - March 12, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Cindy M. Farrington, age 58 of Sartell and formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Cindy was born January 30, 1964 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the daughter of Gretchen (Ziebol) Farrington. She was a 1982 graduate of St. Cloud Apollo High School. Cindy was employed by Meyer and Associates in St. Cloud for many years and was currently employed by Preferred Credit Inc. (PCI) in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish.

Cindy was a very witty gal with a wonderful sense of humor. She’ll be remembered for her intelligence, kind heart and willingness to help others. She had a lifelong, loving partnership with her mother and furry sister, “Phyllis”.

Cindy is survived by her mother, Gretchen; her loving puppy Phyllis; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.