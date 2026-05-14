September 19, 1943 – May 11, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Charles “Chuck” Olmschenk, age 82, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, May 11, 2026 at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Cloud with family by his side. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment of the urn will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Chuck was born on September 19, 1943 in St. Paul to Charles John and Winnifred (Weber) Olmschenk. He attended Cathedral High School. He began his professional driving career with a number of years driving charter bus in Syracuse, NY. Chuck married Adeline “Addie” Ruhland in St. Cloud in 1976. He worked as a bus driver for St. Cloud Metro Bus and Voigt’s Charter Bus. He was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church for over 45 years where he was involved in many supportive roles and truly enjoyed building relationships with parish members.

Chuck was passionate about fishing, playing cribbage and building with wood. He especially loved to share his works with others. He spent countless hours volunteering with Camp Friendship in Annandale and playing Santa for families, as well as residents in nursing homes.

He is survived by his wife, Addie; daughters, Patty (Eric) Carlson of Monticello, their daughters, Delaney and Norah Carlson, Ashley Olmschek of Sauk Rapids; sister, Diana (Harold) Wiehoff of St. Cloud; as well as extended family and friends.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Winnie and Charlie, and his brother, David.

A special thanks to the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital, Quiet Oaks Hospice for the great care given to Chuck.