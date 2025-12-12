November 5, 1936 – December 11, 2025

Chuck was born on November 5, 1936, in St. Cloud to William Sr. and Olivia (Weismann) Brannan. He grew up in the village of Waite Park where he called home for over 85 years. He proudly served as a U.S. Marine stationed in Camp Pendleton, San Diego, California from August 1956 to August 1959. He met his future wife Patricia Voit at the Park Inn in Waite Park and were joined in Holy Matrimony on May 19, 1962, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids.

Chuck worked at the Veterans Administration hospitals in San Diego, CA and St. Cloud, MN for 10 years. In 1968, he started Tadpole Water Softener Service. He later built one of the area’s first senior apartments, Granite Ridge Village, in Waite Park. He and Pat owned and managed 16 units for people over 55 who were not ready for nursing homes. This life brought many memories with their new neighbors. Happy hours, birthday celebrations and potlucks kept them busy.

Chuck is survived by his wife Pat, daughter Lori (Dale) Hawkins of Waite Park; grandsons Dylan (Aleisha) Hawkins of St. Joseph and Devon (Marisa) Hawkins of St. Cloud; 2 great grandsons Jack and Nolan and one on the way. Chuck is also survived by his sister Bridget (Ken) Wendinger of Sartell, sister-in-law Judy Brannan of Waite Park; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents William Sr. and Oliva, and his brothers William Jr. “Mick”, Pat, Stan, Eugene “Squeak” and Jim Brannan.

Chuck was our family prankster and party planner, always keeping his daughter, grandkids, nieces and nephews on their toes. Chuck had a heart of gold and would do anything to help others. He will be deeply missed as their fishing buddy, bouja consultant, beer drinker and will be remembered by all who loved him for his special wave (the bird).

His family would like to thank the VA caregiver Wendy, County Manor Pioneer Village staff and Moments Hospice for all their kindness and compassionate care for Chuck and his family.