Christopher Robert LaFore, 50, Foreston

October 25, 1973 - September 23, 2024

Christopher LaFore, age 50 of Foreston passed away September 23, 2024 at his home after a long battle with cancer. Memorial Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2024 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Christopher Robert LaFore was born October 25, 1973 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Robert and Theresa (LaFore) Baker. He lived in Portland, Oregon with his family for a short time before returning to Minnesota. He lived and worked most of his life in the Gilman and Foley area. He was employed by Hayes Potato Farm for many years and also worked for Jepson Siding and most recently the Power Lodge in Onamia. Christopher loved to hunt and fish, enjoyed carpentry and building crafts. He especially enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his mother, Theresa, Foreston and brothers and sister: David Baker, Foreston, Bradley (Michelle) Baker, Foley; Tammy Baker, Foley; Steve (Jen) LaFore, Hinckley; Wayne (Cindy) LaFore, Anaheim, CA and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Baker.