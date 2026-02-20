December 12, 1960 – February 19, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville for Christopher M. Loso, age 65, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 19, 2026, at his home on Big Watab Lake. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at St. John the Baptist Parish Center in Collegeville and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the Abbey Church.

Christopher was born on December 12, 1960 to Thomas and Jane (Herbert) Loso. He was raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chris married Renee Dehler on December 10, 1983 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Some of his most cherished memories were the summers spent at the family cabin on Big Watab Lake — a place that remained close to his heart throughout his life.

Christopher found joy in life’s simple pleasures: spending time with his grandchildren, taking pontoon rides with family and friends around Big Watab, and attending hometown baseball games. He enjoyed listening to live local music and was known for striking up easy conversation with strangers at the pub, leaving many with the feeling they had made a new friend.

Christopher’s life was defined by his love for family and friends, his warmth and generosity toward others, and the treasured moments spent at Big Watab Lake that meant so much to him.

Chris is survived by his wife, Renee of St. Joseph; sons, Jake (Emily) of St. Anna; Joseph (Mary) of Stillwater; grandchildren, Rose, John, William, Aoife, Aine, Aisling; siblings, Paul (Linda) Loso, Michelle (Don) Traczyck; sister-in-law, Alberta Loso; as well as extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Laura (Jeff) Hanson; brother, Thomas Loso Jr.