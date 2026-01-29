February 23, 1990 – January 26, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN, for Charles Victor “CJ” Vogel, age 35 of Paynesville, MN. He died at his home in Paynesville on January 26, 2026. Pastor Mike Williamson and Pastor Ross Treadway will officiate. Burial will be at North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. also at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN.

Charles “CJ” was born on February 23, 1990, at March Air Force Base at Moreno Valley, CA, the son of Charles Victor and Chong Sun (Chu) Vogel. With his dad in the Air Force, the family moved to Tacoma, WA. He grew up for the most in Tacoma where he attended school until the family moved to Cold Spring, MN in 2005. He eventually graduated from ROCORI High School in 2008. CJ then attended St. Cloud Technical and Community College for two years and received an associate’s degree in business management.

After school, he went to work in the granite industry working on counter tops at Granite Creations and Capital Granite over the years. He was the proud father of three children, Luna, Iver, and Byron.

CJ was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting, and camping, and was a member of the Paynesville Rod and Sportsman Club. He loved different foods and trying new foods. CJ cherished spending time with his kids, playing games with them, and also spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and one niece Daniella Voigt.

CJ is survived by; his three children, Luna, Iver, and Byron: his parents, Charles and Chong; two sisters, Sarah (Jesse) Voigt and Ami (Cory) Weitgenant; the mother of his children, Nicole Vogel; his grandmother, Roberta Prose; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.