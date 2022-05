May 30, 1930 - May 8, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at St. John’s Abbey/University Church in Collegeville, MN for Charles N. Wenner, age 91, who died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery, Cold Spring.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 12, at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.