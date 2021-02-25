Charles Edward Renken, 77, St. Cloud

December 10, 1943 - February 23, 2021

With heavy hearts, the family of Charles Edward Renken, 77, announce he died peacefully with his family by his side on February 23, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a 16 month bout with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Charles was born on December 10, 1943 to George and Katheryn Renken in George, Iowa. He grew up farming with his family and attended school in a one room school house. He served in the United States Navy and later graduated from the Brainerd Technical College. He worked for St. Cloud State University for 28 years as the Lead Mechanic and retired in 2010. After retirement he enjoyed restoring tractors and small farm equipment and riding his Harley Davidson. He was a member of the Sauk Rapids VFW, St. Cloud Eagles Club and St. Cloud Lions Club.

In 1970 he met the love of his life, Wanda. They married in 1973, and he raised her five children as his own. Over the years they often told him he was the best thing that could ever have happened to and for them. He was a kind and loving husband and father, and a friend to everyone he met. He was the kind of guy that would pull over and help anyone with car trouble, or just to make sure they were ok. He was known for his amazing breakfasts. His sense of humor, quick wit, love and practical jokes will be missed greatly.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda, children Kimberly Allen (Mark), Karl Renken (Lucia), Kristi McDonnell, and Kelly Renken (Lynn), grandchildren, Nick Allen (Alvin), Kelsey Allen-Odeneal (Freddy), Hannah Renken, Jack Renken, and Katie Renken, and great grandchildren Jordan, Mila, Julian, and Cori. He is also survived by his brother Robert Renken and sister Jeanelle Johnson and his beloved Kitty Cat.

He was preceded in death by his son Kurt (1988), and his parents.

There will be a visitation at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud from 4:00 to 7:00PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 7:00PM on Friday, February 26, 2021. Masks are required.

The family would li

ke to thank the staff at the Coborn’s Cancer Center and the St. Cloud Hospital for their excellent care and treatment.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Coborn’s Cancer Center.