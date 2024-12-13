Central MN VOTF Details Years Long Fentanyl Investigation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force is releasing details on a drug investigation that has been ongoing for nearly two years.

Starting in early 2023, undercover officers began buying fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder to build a case against the large network of dealers in central Minnesota.

Over the last two-and-a-half years, the task force says there have been 52 overdose deaths due to fentanyl. During that time, authorities have conducted 112 undercover buys, arrested 61 people, served 14 search warrants, bought or recovered 16,000 fentanyl pills, 160 grams of fentanyl powder, seized nine guns, and recovered $38,000 in drug money.

VOTF has identified key members of the drug ring who were living in the 1400 block of Breckenridge Avenue in St. Cloud.

Officers arrested Devounteono Tyson, Richard Ayler, and Trae Patterson who were living at that address.

Investigators also identified two key suppliers, Vantavian Duckworth and Keyonna Patterson, who allegedly worked closely with the other three dealers.

Authorities say the investigation continues with additional arrests expected.

