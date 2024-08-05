Central MN Communities Awarded State Grants
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority has announced more than $253 million in loans and grants to 35 wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects throughout the state during the first half of the year.
Elk River has been awarded $1.1 million to decommission the non-complying sewage system in the Rolling Hills subdivision and connect to the city's existing sewer system.
South Haven has been awarded $3.5 million to make improvements to its drinking water system.
Long Prairie has been awarded more than $2.6 million to rehabilitate the main lift station, replace pumps and piping, and make electrical upgrades.
Sauk Rapids has been awarded nearly $121,000 to replace 13 privately owned lead service lines along Division Street.
