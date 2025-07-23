ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Just over $183,000 has been granted through three competitive grant rounds offered through the Central Minnesota Community Foundation.

Central Minnesota Difference Maker Grant

This year's Difference Maker focus was on homeless support and prevention.

-- Atonement Lutheran Church received $20,000 for programming that supports the unsheltered in the St. Cloud Area.

-- Avivo received $20,000 to support the Avivo Village in St. Cloud.

-- CAER Food Shelf received $10,000 to support its emergency financial assistance program.

-- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud received $20,000 for its Domus Transitional Housing Program.

-- District 742 LEAF received $10,000 to support students and families.

-- Place of Hope Ministries received $15,000 to support its Family Center Shelter.

-- Rice Inc. received $5,000 to support its Housing Gaps for People with Disabilities Program.

Central Minnesota Arts Grant

The Arts Grant focuses on supporting small to medium arts organizations to make the arts more accessible to area residents.

-- Great Northern Theatre Company received $5,500 for its 2025 season productions and summer camps.

-- GREAT Theatre received $7,500 for its 2025/26 Musical-in-a-Week Residencies.

-- Melrose Area Arts Council received $3,100 for its Melrose Night to Unite event.

-- Paramount Center for the Arts received $5,000 for its Arts Club and Empowered Stars projects with ARC MN and WACOSA.

-- River City Rhythm received $5,900 for its instrument and equipment campaign.

-- Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota received $3,000 for its Summer Music Camps program.

Thomas Ritsche Youth Grant

The grants focus solely on youth-related projects and programs.

-- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central MN received $5,000 for its Bigs on Campus program.

-- Boys & Girls Clubs of Central MN received $5,000 for its SMART MOVES prevention programs.

-- Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity received $5,000 for its Expanding Access to Construction Trades program.

-- Girl Scouts of MN and WI Lakes and Pines received $10,000 for its Girl Scouts in Action Program.

-- GREAT Theatre received $5,000 for its School of Rock program.

-- Paramount Center for the Arts received $5,000 for its Your Life in Color art program.

-- St. Cloud Area YMCA received $3,500 for its 2025 Adventure Camp program.

-- The Yes Network received $5,000 for its Ready 2 Play program.

-- United Way of Central Minnesota received $10,000 for its Community Mentorship program.

