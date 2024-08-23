CentraCare Achieves Top Designations for Stroke Patient Care

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare Neurosciences Stroke Center has received two recognitions for achieving the highest level of care for stroke patients in Central Minnesota.

The program, which is one of the largest stroke programs in Minnesota, has received its annual certification from DNV as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, reflecting the highest level of competence for the treatment of serious stroke events.

attachment-BE FAST_Stroke Program_CentraCare loading...

CentraCare has also received the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Advanced Therapy. CentraCare is one of three hospitals in the state of Minnesota achieving this level of stroke care

. What these two distinctions mean is that patients at CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital receive the maximum level of stroke care possible. Stroke patients may be eligible for surgical treatment of stroke that can be performed at St. Cloud Hospital.

Get our free mobile app

Also, CentraCare provides telestroke services to 20 sites throughout central Minnesota to collaborate with stroke physicians and providers in St. Cloud.

READ RELATED ARTICLES