Celebrate New Year With Renowned DJ At Mystic Lake

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A renowned DJ is bringing his act to Prior Lake to ring in the new year. DJ, musician, songwriter, and producer San Holo will help people dance into 2025 at the GLO Nightclub at Mystic Lake Casino on December 31st.

Holo is known for emotional narratives blended into his music and his "stay vibrant" philosophy. He has earned praise from the likes of Rivers Cuomo, Tom Morello, and producer Porter Robinson.

His most recent EP "What is Life?" was released last week and he is celebrating 10 years as an artist along with his fans at Mystic Lake. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday.

