Celebrate New Year With Renowned DJ At Mystic Lake
PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A renowned DJ is bringing his act to Prior Lake to ring in the new year. DJ, musician, songwriter, and producer San Holo will help people dance into 2025 at the GLO Nightclub at Mystic Lake Casino on December 31st.
Get our free mobile app
Holo is known for emotional narratives blended into his music and his "stay vibrant" philosophy. He has earned praise from the likes of Rivers Cuomo, Tom Morello, and producer Porter Robinson.
His most recent EP "What is Life?" was released last week and he is celebrating 10 years as an artist along with his fans at Mystic Lake. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
45 Movies Filmed In The State Of Minnesota
Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota