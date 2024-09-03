Christian Music Artists At The Ledge Amphitheater on Sunday

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The second annual Celebrate Minnesota festival is this Sunday. Organizers are bringing in several Christian music singers to perform at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.

Last year it was a two-day event held at Whitney Park. Spokeswoman Dawn Zimmerman says this year they wanted to focus on the music.

We decided to focus on the one element that we knew drew the most people, which was the music. And so, this year is all about the music, and a message of hope.

Artists coming to town include Crowder a Texas-based singer and songwriter, Jeremy Camp who has 12 albums with 44 #1 singles, and Grammy winner rapper Lecrae.

Celebrate Minnesota started as a community effort meant to make a positive impact.

That's the best part of Celebrate Minnesota that it is for everybody and everybody can come there and feel welcomed with a place to belong and connect with others in a positive environment.

The gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with the music starting at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Besides the music, there will be food trucks and a free throw contest.

