UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 13.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.00 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.4 cents per gallon compared to a week ago and stands at $5.57 per gallon.

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Gas Buddy says that over the weekend, the Trump administration struck a deal with Venezuela, a signal that the White House remains concerned about elevated fuel prices. However, in reality, any benefits from increased Venezuelan output will take years to fully materialize and are unlikely to move the needle in the near term.