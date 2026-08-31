ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Circle K has announced that Holiday locations throughout the St. Cloud area are beginning the transition to the Circle K brand.

The Royalton and St. Joseph locations began rebranding in August.

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The St. Cloud locations on Roosevelt Road and County Road 4, the Sartell location on Riverside Avenue, the Sauk Rapids location on Benton Drive, and the Albany and Waite Park locations will be re-branded in mid-September.

The Sauk Rapids location on 2nd Street North, Rice and remaining St. Cloud locations will be re-branded in the upcoming months.

The Clearwater locations on Highway 24, the Sartell location on 7th Street, and the Sauk Rapids location on 2nd Avenue have completed their rebranding.

The company says customers can be assured their fuel discount programs with Cub, Coborn's, Luther Automotive, Menards, etc. remain active.