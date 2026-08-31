ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This year, St. Cloud Technical & Community College has a designated space called the Husky Transfer Hub.

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President Lori Kloos says their biggest transfer-out institution is St. Cloud State University, and their largest transfer-in institution is also SCSU.

We have St. Cloud State University employees on our campus in a dedicated space working directly with our advisors to make sure students know how they transfer, that it's easy to transfer, and that they have all the resources that they need, so they don't have to go back and forth between our college and the university. They can determine what their pathway is early, take the right classes, and seamlessly move over when they are ready.

Kloos says the trend is exciting because it shows the students want to stay in this area after graduation.